Panoor: Residents of Champad near Panoor were left both fascinated and anxious after water suddenly began gushing onto the road from beneath an earthen mound on private land.

The unusual phenomenon occurred on a plot owned by Haneefa at Meethale Champad Manayath Vayal. The water started flowing at around 2 pm and continued uninterrupted for over five hours, drawing a large crowd of curious onlookers. What made the event particularly baffling was the complete absence of any obvious water source on the property; there are no houses, wells, or borewells on the land, nor are there any water supply pipelines passing through the area, ruling out a utility leak.

Investigation initiated

While locals speculate that the sudden flow could be the result of built-up groundwater pressure or a newly ruptured subterranean spring, authorities have emphasised that only a scientific evaluation can reveal the true cause of the eruption.

Upon receiving the news, Pannyannur Panchayat President S Snoya, along with ward members Naseer Edavalath and KP Leela, visited the site to inspect the flow. The local panchayat has officially alerted the Mining and Geology Department, requesting a team of experts to conduct a thorough inspection of the area to determine if there are any underlying geological shifts.