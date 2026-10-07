Thrissur: A 'Human Library' has been inaugurated at the Vilakkattupadam Devaswarya Kalavedi and Public Library in Pavaratty.

This unique initiative goes beyond traditional reading, allowing participants to meet individuals whose lives are rich with experiences, listening to and learning from them firsthand.

The launch event commenced with attendees experiencing the sculptures of renowned wood sculptor Elavally Nandan and hearing his insights. Consequently, Elavally Nandan became the Human Library's inaugural 'human book'.

MLA C Raveendranath officially inaugurated the program. Rafi Nilangavil, convener of Devaswarya Kalavedi and a celebrated writer, presided over the function. Among those who spoke were Bindu Ajithkumar, Chairperson of the Guruvayoor Municipality Standing Committee; Councillor K M Maharoof; Panchayat member Sreedevi Davis; Reji Vilakkattupadam, President of Devaswarya; Secretary K C Abhilash; and K S Raman.

Library officials announced that the Human Library, which aims to transform life experiences into valuable knowledge beyond conventional book reading, will be organised once a month.