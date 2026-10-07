Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has reached an agreement in principle with central public sector undertaking NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) on several measures to meet the state’s growing electricity demand and strengthen long-term power security, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Satheesan said the decisions were taken during discussions with NTPC in New Delhi. The measures include setting up a 2,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Kayamkulam and commissioning two BESS projects with a combined capacity of 160 MWh at Pothencode and Sreekandapuram by March 2027.

KSEB, NTPC and NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) will sign a memorandum of understanding for implementing the Kayamkulam BESS project, he said.

Satheesan said steps would be expedited for NTPC’s proposed 27 MW solar power project at Kayamkulam, with the state government extending the necessary support.

The state will also receive up to 300 MW of electricity from NTPC’s Sinnar project in Maharashtra at a rate of ₹5.18 per unit. NTPC will also provide professional and technical expertise to KSEB to strengthen its management, technical operations and modern power management systems, he said.

The Chief Minister said Kerala had also asked NTPC to establish a dedicated power station in the state, considering its long-term electricity requirements.

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“NTPC has expressed its willingness to sign a Power Purchase Agreement to provide the required electricity from the Ramagundam power plant,” Satheesan said.

He described the decisions on renewable energy, energy storage, additional power availability and long-term power security as important steps towards strengthening Kerala’s energy future.