Thiruvananthapuram: A 25-year-old final-year medical college student died in Kallambalam after he was found in an exhausted state in his car. The deceased has been identified as Ashik, a student of Alappuzha Medical College.

According to the Kallambalam police, Ashik, a native of Kilimanoor, had left his home in the family's car around 4 pm yesterday. He had informed his family that he was going to Kallambalam. However, when his family tried contacting him later, his phone was switched off. Following this, Ashik's father, Ansar and a relative went in search of Ashik.

Around 8 pm, Ashik was found unconscious in the car parked near a mosque close to the Rajakumari Shop in Kallambalam. He was rushed to Parippally Medical College Hospital, where the attending doctor declared him dead.

Around a month ago, Ashik was reported missing from the Alappuzha Medical College. Police from the Punnapra station had traced him to Goa, from where he was reportedly brought back.

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Inquest procedures have been completed, and the body will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem examination today. Further investigation regarding the incident is underway as the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.