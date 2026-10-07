Meter readers’ strike: KSEB to bill consumers based on average power use
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Electricity bills will be calculated using average consumption from previous months due to a strike by meter readers.
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Consumers have the option to take their own meter readings, and arrangements will be made for this.
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The contracts of meter readers on strike for a week are to be terminated, and their spot-billing machines must be retrieved.
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Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to calculate electricity bills for this month based on average consumption in previous months due to the ongoing strike by meter readers. The board has also directed officials to make arrangements for consumers who wish to take their own meter readings.
Meanwhile, the KSEB distribution director has directed officials to issue notices to terminate the contracts of meter readers who have been on strike for a week. The director’s circular also states that the spot-billing machines issued to them must be retrieved immediately.