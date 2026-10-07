As tensions soar in the national capital, over the INDIA bloc’s protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan also entered the fray.

Satheesan, who walked from Kerala House to the protest venue at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, said every FIR against Rahul Gandhi for questioning the integrity of the electoral process was an “attack” on democratic dissent.

“Those who believe this movement can be crushed through police cases are living in a fool’s paradise. The fight against vote theft will not stop. The fight to defend our Constitution will not stop,” he said in a social media post.

Satheesan also reiterated his commitment to the fight against irregularities in electoral rolls and for free and fair elections. “The fight for every Indian’s right to a free and fair vote will not stop. No FIR. No intimidation. No abuse of power will silence this fight. Keralam stands firmly with Shri Rahul Gandhi,” the Chief Minister said.

Satheesan later arrived at the Barakhamba Road Police Station to visit Gandhi, who had been brought there after being detained by the police. However, officials blocked his entry and refused to let him inside. Visuals from the scene showed the Chief Minister engaged in a discussion with the officials.

Speaking outside the station, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said they did not want to break the law but simply wanted to enter the station and meet Gandhi. “We want to go inside with the Chief Minister and MPs. We don’t want to break any law. We don’t want to do any nonsense. We just want to go and see our leader. LoP is inside. We are only five or six people. What is happening in this country?” he said.

INDIA bloc leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TMC MP Derek O’Brien, also arrived outside the Barakhamba Road Police Station, where Gandhi had been brought after being detained by the police.

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Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi described the police action as a reaction stemming from “panic” and “fear”, and said those responsible would be brought to justice for attacking the Constitution.

“My guarantee is that all four (Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and CEC Gyanesh Kumar) will be brought to justice. This is all a panic reaction. This is all fear,” Gandhi said.

“They have attacked the Constitution. They have attacked the voice of the people. They are going to pay for it on the streets,” he added.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was detained in a police vehicle, told the media that she was willing to lay down her life for the Constitution of India.

“What is the value of the Constitution in this nation? We will lay down our lives for the Constitution. No cost is too big for us,” she said.