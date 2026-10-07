Tirur: Puthusserippuzha Ramanthira Beach is gearing up to welcome sea-loving tourists. Facilities for visitors have been established on a groyne constructed through round-the-clock efforts. A 400-metre-long walkway has also been laid out.

Adorned with railings, the area also features seating and food kiosks. Ample parking facilities have been arranged for beach visitors. The project, costing ₹2 crore, was constructed by the District Nirmiti Kendra under the leadership of the DTPC (District Tourism Promotion Council) and funded by the Tourism Department.

The length of the groyne extending into the sea has been thoroughly studied by the Harbour Department. The currently completed Sunset Beach features a double groyne system, with the structures extending approximately 400 meters into the sea.

Visitors can enjoy the scenic views here until 9 pm. It is also the confluence point of the Tirur River and the Arabian Sea, beautifully illuminated by lights. One can also watch fishing boats returning from the sea from here. The inauguration ceremony will take place tomorrow at 3 pm at Padinjarekkara.