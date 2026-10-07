Thrissur: The Thrissur District Sports Council on Wednesday alleged that the Education Department was responsible for the "unscientific" construction of the temporary roofing structure at the Thrissur Aquatic Complex, which collapsed during the State School Games and that the department had bypassed the Council while making arrangements for the event. The Council said it was exploring legal action over the incident, in which the temporary tin-sheet structure fell on students and parents during the swimming competitions held at the venue on October 1.

District Sports Council president Sumesh C said the council, despite being the authority responsible for the venue, was neither consulted during the planning of the games nor included in the planning committee. He alleged that the Education Department also failed to inform the council about the additional construction carried out at the venue. "If any additional construction is to be carried out at the venue where the games are being held, the Education Department, which is hosting the games, is supposed to send a letter to the Sports Council. But they did not," he said. "Now they are trying to blame us for the incident, even though the venue had no defects until the temporary construction was carried out. Hence, we are exploring all legal options to hold the authorities accountable," he added.

Sumesh said the District Sports Council did not have the financial capacity to undertake major renovation works at the complexes and that the state government should bear the cost.

Roofing of the Thrissur Aquatic Complex (before the accident). Photo: Special Arrangement.

"Sports Minister O J Janeesh had visited the venue three or four days after the incident and commented on the situation. He said the aquatic complex would be shut until further notice. This has affected several students who are elite athletes and now have no proper facility to practise," he told Onmanorama.

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The minister had also directed that the baby pool be closed due to the deteriorating condition of its gallery. Sumesh said the condition of the gallery had been brought to the attention of the government and the minister previously, but no action was taken despite the council seeking funds for the necessary renovation work.

"We had previously informed the government and the minister regarding the condition of the baby pool. But no action was taken. We brought in engineers from the Thrissur Engineering College for an inspection, and they informed us that the problem was related to the construction of the building and that it needed to be fixed immediately. But the District Sports Council does not have the financial backing to carry out the work," he said.

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The District Sports Council president also accused the state government of attempting to dissolve the Council and hinder the democratic process through which its representatives are selected. He alleged that the government was seeking to bring in a new Bill to establish another authority to take over the duties currently handled by the Sports Council.

"Representatives to the Sports Council committees are elected through a process in which the newly elected government cannot intervene in the decisions unilaterally. It is this system that the current government is now seeking to replace," he said.

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Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case following media reports on the incident. A report was also submitted by the Deputy Director to the Director of General Education after a detailed inquiry into the roof collapse, conducted on the directions of General Education Minister N Shamsudheen.