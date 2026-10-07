Kasaragod: A 30-year-old man died after being struck by lightning in Kasaragod's Delampady panchayat on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Naufal of Mailamkotta House at Uyithadukka near Kuntar in Karadka panchayat.

He was struck by lightning when he visited his wife's home at Balavanthadukka near Pandi, 10km from his home, said Adhur Police. The incident happened around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, October 8. He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Naufal worked at a juice shop in Thiruvananthapuram. He is survived by his wife, Zuhra, and their two children.