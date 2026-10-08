Idukki: A 22-year-old man drowned in the Thuval stream near Nedumkandam in Idukki on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwan, a native of Mavadi and son of Sinoj of Panthalattil House, Kuzhikombu. He worked as a goods auto-rickshaw driver in Nedumkandam.

Ashwan was visiting Thuval Waterfalls with four friends from Ernakulam when he slipped and fell into a deep pool around noon.

On being alerted by his friends, local residents informed the Nedumkandam Fire and Rescue Services. A team reached the spot and recovered Ashwan's body using underwater search equipment.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of a private hospital in Kallar. It will be handed over to the family after the autopsy on Friday, following which the final rites will be held at his residence.