Thiruvananthapuram: Police have initiated action against illegal parking on Pettah Railway Station Road. On Wednesday morning, Pettah Police cleared vehicles that had been occupying both sides of the road and obstructing traffic. Parking has been completely cleared from one side, with traffic cones and ribbons installed to enforce new restrictions

Malayala Manorama had recently reported on the significant hardship faced by commuters due to illegal parking on Pettah Station Road. The police action followed this report, initiated on the instruction of City Police Commissioner Arul B. Krishna. Despite the municipality permitting parking on only one side, vehicles were routinely parked on both sides of the road. The situation was further exacerbated by long-distance train travelers leaving their vehicles parked roadside.

During train arrival times, the road would experience severe congestion, making it impossible even for emergency vehicles to pass through. Police announced that fines would be imposed on those who park vehicles in defiance of the new restrictions, and continuous inspections would be carried out.