Kerala's rich artistic legacy has marked a significant milestone on the national stage. Acclaimed mural artist and art director Basanth Peringode has brought the vibrant beauty and traditional essence of Kerala's temple mural art to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum in New Delhi, where his intricate paintings have now been installed as a permanent exhibit.

Basanth was selected as one of the elite artists from across India commissioned to create permanent installations for the historic Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum. He spent several days residing within the presidential estate, executing his masterpieces under the direct supervision of museum authorities. The artwork is now open for public viewing, set to be admired by thousands of visitors who frequent the presidential palace daily.

A presidential honour

In recognition of his stellar contribution to Indian art and culture, President Droupadi Murmu personally met with Basanth Peringode, extending her appreciation for his magnificent creations. This prestigious recognition underscores the rising national profile of traditional Kerala art forms.

A versatile artistic journey

Basanth, a native of Peringode in Koottanad, is no stranger to the creative spotlight. He has previously served as a faculty member at the Shree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady. Beyond his expertise in traditional murals, Basanth is a well-known figure in the Indian film industry, where he has worked extensively as an art director and production designer.

His creative projects have been showcased in numerous national and international exhibitions. Notably, his paintings have also been integrated into major airport beautification projects across the country, welcoming travellers with a touch of regional heritage. Basanth currently resides at Trinity Apartments in Edappally, Ernakulam, with his wife, Preetha, and their son, Pinchu Alok.