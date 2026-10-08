Thiruvananthapuram: The Museum police have registered a case against Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh, BJP councillor K Sugathan and the Corporation secretary over allegations that Sugathan's signature was forged in the council attendance register to show that he had attended meetings he did not.

The FIR, registered on Wednesday based on a complaint by LDF Parliamentary party leader S P Deepak, alleges that the three accused entered into a criminal conspiracy and that Sugathan's signature was forged in the attendance register for Corporation council meetings held on February 26, March 11 and April 27. Sugathan was allegedly absent from the Corporation's proceedings during the period in question.

The Councillor was arrested on June 10 and lodged in Viyyur jail in connection with a case under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). He was released after the Kerala High Court quashed the case against him on October 6. Sugathan has denied the allegation of forgery, maintaining that the signature in the attendance register was his.

“They have forged the signature in an official document This is a criminal offence. The Mayor should resign and face investigation. Even Union Ministers have lined up to receive a criminal like Sugathan. The BJP has reached all lows,” Deepak told the media on Thursday. He added that Sugathan would have been disqualified as a member if he was absent for three months. “This would in turn affect the BJP’s rule and Rajesh’s mayorship,” he said.

According to the FIR, Sugathan was not present at the meetings on these dates. It alleges that Rajesh and the Corporation secretary forged his signature with the intention of using the attendance register as an authentic official document. The case has been registered under Sections 201, 337, 61(2), 340, 3(5), 336(2) and 335(A)(i) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR states that Deepak had initially submitted a complaint before the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner on September 29. The complaint was subsequently forwarded to the Museum police through the Cantonment Assistant Police Commissioner.

A preliminary enquiry was ordered under Section 173(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Following the enquiry, the Museum police recommended registration of an FIR and a detailed investigation. The case was registered after a detailed statement was recorded from the complainant on Wednesday.

The police are expected to examine the Corporation's attendance records and other relevant material as part of the investigation. The complaint had alleged that Sugathan's signature was used to indicate his presence at the three meetings.

The FIR comes amid a political confrontation between the LDF and the ruling BJP in the Corporation. The LDF has alleged that the handling of the KAAPA case reflected serious lapses and has also accused the UDF of having an understanding with the BJP. The UDF has rejected such allegations.

The Corporation's political equations have also been unsettled by developments within the BJP. Senior BJP leader R Sreelekha resigned as councillor on October 3 after differences with the party leadership. The BJP had won 50 of the 101 seats in the 2025 local body elections and formed the administration with the support of two independents. A day after Sreelekha's resignation, Mayor V V Rajesh said she would continue as councillor for the time being.