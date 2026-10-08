Kottayam: Experts state that with modern infrared technology (European Infrared Asphalt Repair – IAR), it is possible to identify and proactively repair even the potential for potholes on roads. In addition to saving public funds, this method also helps avoid traffic congestion typically caused by road maintenance.

When potholes are repaired using this method, the affected area will not remain raised or uneven. The uniform surface ensures a smoother ride. In the current repair method, the sides of the pothole are cut out, leading to the wastage of a significant amount of tar and metal. The infrared method, however, avoids such material waste.

Some entities have been using imported infrared pothole fixing machines for the past five years. While a machine costs 40-45 lakh rupees, experts highlight that this investment pays for itself within a few months.