Seethathode: Whenever the sky darkens, Prakash (49), a physically challenged resident of Puthenveettil in Kottakuzhi, is overwhelmed by dread. The terrifying cracking and buzzing sounds when lightning hits the low-hanging high-tension lines during the seasonal rains bring immediate panic. The rain must subside for him to feel even a sliver of relief. Prakash and his family have been enduring these dread-filled conditions for years.

Around 25 families residing in Kottakuzhi cannot step out of their houses during the rains due to the fear of accidents posed by the Moozhiyar–Idamon 220 kV high-tension line. Prakash and the other residents live in constant fear that their lives are in danger amid bureaucratic apathy.

Prakash. Photo: Photo: Special arrangement

The power lines in the Kottakuzhi area have been sagging low for a long time. With the shoot-up of thick undergrowth, the risk of electrocution has risen considerably. Three years ago, a young man residing in this area died from electrocution after an iron pipe he was holding came into contact with the line. Though electricity board officials claim steps have been initiated to elevate the lines following that fatality, local residents, including Prakash, state that nothing has materialised so far.

The distance between Prakash's house and the power line is barely 15 meters. Paralysed in both legs and with limited mobility, Prakash has to use his hands to move around. During the day, when his mother goes for employment scheme work and his brother leaves for painting jobs, Prakash is mostly left alone at home. With tear-filled eyes, Prakash explains that if any disaster strikes, he cannot even run to safety. Terrifying buzzing noises are constantly heard coming from the low-slung lines. During thunderstorms, noises resembling gunfire are frequently heard. Several domestic appliances at home are damaged. During the day, Prakash’s only companion is his radio, but living so close to the lines distorts the audio with static. Even though he cannot flee if something happens, sheer terror prompts him to sit by the doorway.

An estimate was prepared and soil testing was conducted to erect a new tower in the section where the line hangs low. The office located in Moozhiyar is tasked with overseeing this work. However, Rajesh, a local resident, says that whenever they call the office, the officials simply respond that tower construction will begin shortly.

During the rainy season, walking beneath the line holding an umbrella causes a tingling, electric sensation across the body. A few years ago, an incident occurred where the metal utensils carried by a Tamil vendor were thrown from his hands while walking beneath the line. Both the Kottakuzhi Survey Fat Road and the Kottakuzhi Temple Road pass underneath this power line. The area is also thick with wild overgrowth, and clearing the brush is never done on schedule. If this undergrowth develops for a few more days, it will come dangerously close to the power cables. The transmission tower in this section has also begun to be swallowed by wild vegetation.