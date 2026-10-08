Kottayam: K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVSA), an autonomous institution established by the Government of Kerala at Thekkumthala, is set for a major revamp, with newly appointed chairman Joshi Mathew announcing a slew of measures to improve academic standards and modernise infrastructure.

The institute will replace outdated equipment and upgrade its technical facilities. An estimate of ₹10 crore has been prepared for the purchase of new equipment. The proposal has already been discussed with the Chief Minister and the Minister concerned, who assured him that steps to sanction the funds would be expedited.

According to the chairman, the institute has been plagued by administrative and academic problems over the past decade, with even students who completed their courses being denied certificates. All students who have completed their courses so far will be awarded certificates on November 6, with a special event to be organised for the purpose, he added.

He said the institute’s academic calendar has been disrupted since 2016, affecting the timely completion of courses. Three-year programmes have taken up to five years to complete, while some students were unable to finish them even within that period. The disruption has also affected the institute’s overall functioning, he said.

Plans are afoot to open an off-campus centre in Kochi. A short film festival will be organised at the Thekkumthala campus, while the institute will also publish an academic journal and launch its own YouTube channel.

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Plans are also under way to organise a film institute conclave of international standards. The institute will induct more academicians with technical expertise into its panel and publish an academic calendar. An academic committee will also be formed to oversee its implementation within the stipulated timeframe.