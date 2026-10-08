Ernakulam: A severe drinking water crisis has hit Ward 24 of the Perumbavoor Municipality, where residents are receiving foul-smelling, highly contaminated water through the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) pipelines. The crisis has escalated to such an extent that several families who do not own open wells have been forced to vacate their rented houses and move elsewhere.

The western parts of Perumbavoor, including numerous commercial establishments, hotels, and residential blocks, depend heavily on the KWA for their daily water needs. However, the taps have been spewing murky, foul-smelling water, making it completely unfit for consumption or household chores. Left with no clean water and no alternative source, many residents have had no choice but to pack up and abandon their homes.

Leaking pipelines and rusted infrastructure

Local investigations point to a glaring civic hazard as the root cause of the contamination. In several parts of the town, KWA distribution pipes are laid directly through open concrete sewage drains. Over the years, these pipes have decayed, rusted, and cracked. When the water pressure drops or when the pipes sit idle, wastewater from the drains seeps into the cracks, directly mixing with the drinking water supply. Residents point out that the only way to resolve this crisis is for the KWA to identify the exact locations of the leaks and carry out immediate repairs or overhaul the pipeline network.

Civic apathy sparks protest

Local residents accuse both the Perumbavoor Municipality and the KWA of turning a blind eye to the growing public health risk. Despite multiple complaints, no concrete steps have been taken to rectify the issue. Frustrated by the administrative apathy, a delegation of political and trade union leaders recently took up the matter.

CPM Area Committee member VP Khadar, Local Committee Secretary PC Babu, CITU Area Treasurer KE Noushad, Councillor VP Babu, and Giri Baby submitted a joint memorandum to both the Kerala Water Authority officials and the Municipal Chairperson, demanding immediate intervention before a major epidemic breaks out in the region.