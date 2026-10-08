Changanassery: Undeterred by a venomous bite, a pet dog heroically saved its family's lives through unflinching rescue efforts. Rosy, a four-year-old Golden Retriever, stood guard for three family members, including a one-year-old child, who were present at home.

The cobra was spotted yesterday at 3 pm in the backyard of K M Tony's Kollassery home in Kakkanthode, Changanassery. Tony and his wife Rejimol heard Rosy's incessant barking and went to investigate, only to find the cobra with its hood spread wide. Their one-year-old granddaughter, Elisha, was also in the house at the time. Upon being informed, snake catcher Shino Kuttyil from Vazhappally arrived at the scene.

However, Rosy bravely stood her ground directly in front of the cobra, refusing to let Shino intervene. She wouldn't budge even when they tried to pull her away. When the cobra lunged to strike, Rosy bit and shook it fiercely. It was during this intense struggle that she was bitten on the face. Rosy only retreated after ensuring the snake was dead.

She was immediately rushed to a private veterinary hospital in Moopaikkad, Moolavattam. Rosy, who was in critical condition, was given antivenom. The dog was pronounced out of danger in the night.