Kottakkal: The locals fondly call Beeran Haji of Alingal Amari 'Beeran Mash' (Teacher Beeran). There are two reasons behind this address: he was initially a school teacher, and later served as a postmaster for 33 years.

Eighty-five year old Beeran Haji is one of the earliest postal workers in this region.

Sixty-six years ago, Beeran Haji passed class X with high marks from the Government Raja's School, a remarkable achievement during that era. Later, he cleared the Intermediate course from Farook College. Haji's professional career began at the Aamappara ALP School.

When a postmaster's vacancy arose at the nearby Kottakkal - Kuttippuram branch Post Office, he took on that role as well. In those days, only individuals who already had other occupations were appointed as postmasters. Later, he became a full-time postmaster. Proficient in several languages, Haji used to recite verses of Sanskrit and Arabic poetry to visitors arriving at the post office.

Former colleagues describe Beeran Haji as someone who reported to work regularly without taking leave.

The only break in his service occurred when he left to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. Along with being a postal worker, Haji was also an accomplished farmer, cultivating paddy, plantains, tapioca, coconut, and areca nut on his own land.