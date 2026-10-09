Idukki: The biodiversity park, constructed utilizing ₹3.5 lakh from the ₹5 lakh sanctioned by the Biodiversity Board to Edavetty Panchayat, has been dedicated to the public.

The beautiful biodiversity park was developed on 10 cents of land provided by the MVIP (Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project) to the Panchayat, near the Thekkumbhagam Aqueduct.

Government Chief Whip Appu John Joseph inaugurated the park. Panchayat President Mohammed Ameer presided over the function. District Panchayat President Sheela Stephen, Thodupuzha Block Panchayat President Mohammed Anshad, Iadvetty Panchayat Vice President Jaseela Latheef, Panchayat Secretary P.A. Sareena, Standing Committee Chairpersons Baby Thomas, Sheela Deepu, and Binsy Martin, along with Panchayat Members Rajesh Gopalan, Aneesha Balan, and Suku Thankappan, addressed the gathering.

The day's proceedings included a rally led by students of Kallanickal St. George School, members of the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC), panchayat officials, Kudumbashree activists, and Haritha Karma Sena (Green Task Force) members.