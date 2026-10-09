Kannur: Road tarring works have come to a standstill due to soaring tar prices. Contractors are in a situation where they are unable to move forward with the work they have undertaken. Tar prices have increased uncontrollably against the backdrop of the West Asian war. In Kochi, the price of tar per 156 kg drum is currently ₹16,599. By the time it reaches the district, the cost will rise even further. The price of tar and its related products is increasing every two weeks.

Local body road works undertaken towards the end of the last financial year could not be completed within the allotted timeframe due to the announcement of elections, the imposition of the model code of conduct, and the unavailability of migrant workers. Later, just as weather conditions became favorable and work was set to resume, tar prices surged.

When the work was initially undertaken, the price of tar was ₹8,000. It has now doubled. Contractors point out that this has created a situation where the work cannot be executed for the previously contracted amount. Tarring work is still being carried out based on the 2021 schedule of rates. Construction work on numerous roads is pending in the district, and all of it has stalled due to the hike in tar prices.

"The work can be completed only if the government sanctions the increased cost of tar. Given that the prices of materials have increased nearly fourfold, tenders can only be taken up if a new schedule of rates is approved," A Vijayan, District Secretary, Kerala Government Contractors Federation, said.