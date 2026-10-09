Kalpetta: Actor Mohanlal’s ViswaSanthi Foundation is set to support an initiative under the state government’s Bhoomi project to conduct psychometric tests for 23,151 students in Wayanad district, helping them identify their innate talents, assess their abilities and choose careers suited to their aptitude and personality.

The Bhoomi project in Wayanad is being implemented in association with the foundation, along with EY Global Delivery Services (EY GDS), part of the global Ernst & Young (EY) network, and Eccetra, an organisation operating in the career counselling sector.

The initiative aims to help students in Classes 8 and 9 discover their inherent strengths and dormant talents at an early stage, enabling them to make informed decisions about their education and future careers. Through psychometric assessments, the programme seeks to help students understand their individual aptitudes, skills and personality traits and identify career paths that best match their abilities and interests.

The psychometric tests held at SKMJ High School, Kalpetta. Photo: Special arrangement

The initiative is a dream project of Agriculture Minister T. Siddique. The large-scale testing programme is expected to cover students across Wayanad’s schools, offering them guidance that could help them make more informed academic and career choices.

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The Bhoomi Project

The initiative seeks to mobilise corporate social responsibility (CSR) support for Wayanad, an aspirational district, and channel it into educational and student-development programmes. Siddique inaugurated the district-level launch of the psychometric testing programme at SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta.

The tests are intended to help students identify their inherent talents and skills, set clear goals and develop strategies for shaping their future, the minister said. By gaining a better understanding of their strengths and interests, students would be better equipped to select educational streams and careers that suit their aptitude and personality, he added.