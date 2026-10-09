Kollam MP NK Premachandran has sustained a fracture to his left wrist after slipping and falling outside a restroom during an official visit to Tanzania. The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader will be flown to Delhi for surgery.

Premachandran was in Tanzania to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference when the incident occurred. He shared details of the accident in a post on his official Facebook page.

He was admitted to a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed the fracture and recommended surgery.

“I slipped and fell outside a roadside restroom while travelling in connection with the IPU conference in Tanzania,” Premachandran said in his social media post.

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Following medical advice, arrangements have been made to fly him to Delhi for further treatment. He is scheduled to arrive in the national capital on Friday and undergo surgery.