Kollam MP NK Premachandran injured after fall in Tanzania, to undergo surgery in Delhi
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Kollam MP NK Premachandran suffered a fractured left wrist after slipping and falling outside a roadside restroom during an official visit to Tanzania for the Inter-Parliamentary Union conference.
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Following the incident, he was admitted to a local hospital where medical professionals diagnosed the fracture and advised immediate surgical intervention.
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He is being flown to Delhi on Friday to undergo the required surgery for his injury in the national capital.
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Kollam MP NK Premachandran has sustained a fracture to his left wrist after slipping and falling outside a restroom during an official visit to Tanzania. The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader will be flown to Delhi for surgery.
Premachandran was in Tanzania to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference when the incident occurred. He shared details of the accident in a post on his official Facebook page.
He was admitted to a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed the fracture and recommended surgery.
“I slipped and fell outside a roadside restroom while travelling in connection with the IPU conference in Tanzania,” Premachandran said in his social media post.
Following medical advice, arrangements have been made to fly him to Delhi for further treatment. He is scheduled to arrive in the national capital on Friday and undergo surgery.