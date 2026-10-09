Kozhikode: Locals in Mukkom are gripped by fear of otters, making it impossible for them to enter the Iruvazhinji River. The otters have also begun venturing out of the river and onto land, rendering the river inaccessible even for basic necessities. Numerous individuals who ventured into the river have been attacked by these otters.

A week ago, scientists from the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) visited the area to study the situation and propose solutions. Over the past two years, approximately 200 people have suffered otter bites. In recent days, four residents from Kodiyathoor and Chendamangallur were also among those attacked.

Raouf, a resident of Karakkutty, and a migrant worker each sustained bites in three different spots on their legs. Kodiyathoor, Kottamoozhi, Edavazhikkadavu, Pudiyottil Kadavu, Karaat, Puthanveettil, and Chalakkal are among the areas experiencing severe otter attacks.

Previously, the Forest Department's Rapid Response Team (RRT) had visited the river crossings and installed cages, but these efforts proved ineffective. As summer intensifies, those who rely on the river are now completely unable to access it.

Organizations, including 'Ente Swantham Iruvazhinji Kootayma,' along with local self-government institutions, have submitted complaints and petitions to MLA C.K. Kasim and other officials, seeking urgent solutions. The expert team's visit to the river crossings was led by Dr. P. Balakrishnan and Dr. P. Rajan, scientists from the Forest Research Institute. According to riverside residents, otter attacks began in 2020.

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Now, otters have started reaching the banks in groups. At Maliyekkal Kadavu, otters were observed entering the land en masse.