12-month-old Ongole bull steals the show at Kozhikode cattle exhibition
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A 12-month-old Ongole bull owned by Madathil Abdul Azeez stole the show at the cattle exhibition in Palaazhi, Kozhikode.
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The impressive bull stands six feet tall, is seven and a half feet long, weighs 500 kilograms, and is expected to reach eight feet upon maturity.
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The event, inaugurated by K.K. Jayaprakash and organised by the Palaazhi Dairy Production Cooperative Society, also featured a dairy farmers' meet and a seminar.
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Olavanna: A young bull stole the show at the cattle exhibition. The event, which included a dairy farmers' meet, a farmers' seminar, and an exhibition, was held at Palazhi at the Kozhikode Block level.
The star of the exhibition was a strikingly handsome Ongole bull, just 12 months old, with a majestic presence and considerable size.
Currently standing six feet tall, seven and a half feet long, and weighing 500 kilograms, this bull is expected to reach an impressive height of approximately eight feet upon full maturity. The bull is owned by Madathil Abdul Azeez.
Abdul Azeez also garnered numerous awards at the exhibition, a testament to the bull's exceptional qualities.
Many visitors flocked to take photographs with the bull. The exhibition, featuring milking cows, heifers, calves, and other cattle, was inaugurated by K K Jayaprakash.
The dairy farmers' meet was organized under the auspices of the Palazhi Dairy Production Cooperative Society.