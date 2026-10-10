Olavanna: A young bull stole the show at the cattle exhibition. The event, which included a dairy farmers' meet, a farmers' seminar, and an exhibition, was held at Palazhi at the Kozhikode Block level.

The star of the exhibition was a strikingly handsome Ongole bull, just 12 months old, with a majestic presence and considerable size.

Currently standing six feet tall, seven and a half feet long, and weighing 500 kilograms, this bull is expected to reach an impressive height of approximately eight feet upon full maturity. The bull is owned by Madathil Abdul Azeez.

Abdul Azeez also garnered numerous awards at the exhibition, a testament to the bull's exceptional qualities.

Many visitors flocked to take photographs with the bull. The exhibition, featuring milking cows, heifers, calves, and other cattle, was inaugurated by K K Jayaprakash.

The dairy farmers' meet was organized under the auspices of the Palazhi Dairy Production Cooperative Society.