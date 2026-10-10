Kasaragod: Residents are facing hardship due to unlit streetlights in various parts of the Badiyadukka panchayat. The high-mast light in Badiyadukka Town Circle is also out of order.

The mini-mast lights installed by the panchayat in areas such as Kunchar Masjid Road, Kunchar School, Chiminadukka Masjid, Kumaramangalam Temple, Padladukkam, BC Road, Kumtikana Shankaranarayana Temple, and Bela Vishnumoorthy Nagar are also not working. These are lights that have exceeded their service life.

The panchayat undertakes free maintenance for lights installed under the MP's scheme every three years, and for those installed under the MLA's scheme every two years. However, the panchayat is responsible for the repair costs and electricity bills of lights whose warranty has expired. Panchayat President D. Shankara announced that an estimate has been prepared for the repair of 47 mini-mast lights.