Thrissur: The 'Boss Scam', a cyber fraud that infiltrates phones through fake messages, exploits contact lists, and steals money and data, is rampant across the state. The virus penetrates computers and WhatsApp through zip files sent alongside deceptive notifications that appear official. These fraudulent messages are delivered via SMS and WhatsApp.

The primary modus operandi of the scam involves instructing employees to transfer money, purportedly on behalf of their superiors, which is how it earned the moniker 'Boss Scam'. While reports about this cyber fraud had surfaced previously, the fake messages have seen a significant surge in circulation over the past 10 days.

In June, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, issued an official warning, followed by a detailed advisory on August 7.

The messages mislead recipients by suggesting account issues or legal violations, often impersonating institutions like the Reserve Bank of India or the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Opening these files activates a dangerous program, thereby injecting a virus into the computer or mobile phone. Consequently, the malicious message spreads extensively to all contacts and groups on the affected mobile device. As the message appears to originate from a known contact, recipients tend to open the file without suspicion.

According to IT technician Mervin Paul, the first precaution is to avoid opening such zip files and email attachments. It's crucial to keep your computer's operating system and security software updated. Users should also check the 'Linked Devices' section in WhatsApp and log out from any unfamiliar devices. If a virus infection is confirmed, back up essential data and then format the system.