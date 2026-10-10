Nedumkandam: Chemmannar St. Xavier's Higher Secondary School organized a special program titled 'A Letter to Mother Earth' on the occasion of World Post Day. The initiative aimed to foster love for nature and environmental awareness among students.

The letters penned by the children on inland letter cards were submitted to 'Dhai Akshar 2026-27,' the national letter writing competition organized by the Postal Department. An exhibition showcasing stamps, airmail, envelopes, postcards, money order forms, and various inland letter formats was also held.

School Principal M A Augustine and Reny Joseph led the events.