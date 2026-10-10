School students in Idukki write letters to mother earth for world post day
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The students wrote letters on inland letter cards expressing their love for nature, which were then submitted to the national letter-writing competition 'Dhai Akshar 2026-27'.
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An exhibition featuring stamps, airmail, envelopes, postcards, money order forms, and various inland letter formats was also held during the event.
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Nedumkandam: Chemmannar St. Xavier's Higher Secondary School organized a special program titled 'A Letter to Mother Earth' on the occasion of World Post Day. The initiative aimed to foster love for nature and environmental awareness among students.
The letters penned by the children on inland letter cards were submitted to 'Dhai Akshar 2026-27,' the national letter writing competition organized by the Postal Department. An exhibition showcasing stamps, airmail, envelopes, postcards, money order forms, and various inland letter formats was also held.
School Principal M A Augustine and Reny Joseph led the events.