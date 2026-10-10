MDMA from Bengaluru seized in Kunnamkulam; 23-year-old man arrested
-
A 23-year-old man named Daniel Pradeep was arrested in Kunnamkulam with 36 grams of MDMA following a police tip-off.
-
-
The accused attempted to flee when he spotted the police near his residence but was apprehended after a struggle.
-
-
Police stated that the suspect regularly purchased MDMA from Bengaluru to sell it locally in Kunnamkulam.
Mail This Article
Thrissur: In a drug bust in Kunnamkulam, a 23-year-old man from Porkalengad was arrested with 36 grams of MDMA. The accused has been identified as Daniel Pradeep, 23, of Srambikkal House, Porkalengad. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested him on a road near his residence.
When he spotted the police, the accused allegedly tried to flee but was apprehended after a struggle.
Police seized 36 grams of MDMA from his possession. According to the police, the accused used to purchase MDMA from Bengaluru and sell it in Kunnamkulam.