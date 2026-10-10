Malappuram: Perinthalmanna MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram appeared through counsel before the Manjeri Court and tendered an unconditional apology in a criminal contempt case over his intervention to prevent the eviction of a family from its house in Vengur, Malappuram.

The court had issued a contempt notice to the MLA under Section 2(c)(iii) and Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, for allegedly obstructing an advocate commissioner from taking possession of the house about a week ago.

The incident occurred after bank officials and police arrived at the house to carry out eviction proceedings over a loan default of ₹4 lakh. The loan repayment had reportedly fallen into arrears following the death of the family's breadwinner, leaving the financially distressed family at risk of losing its home.

Najeeb intervened to prevent the officials from proceeding with the eviction and assured the family that no eviction or other coercive action would be taken against them for the next two months, while the matter remained pending before the court.

He also promised to find a permanent solution to the issue within two months. The MLA said efforts would be made to determine the amount the bank could waive and arrange for the remaining dues to be repaid in instalments. Following his intervention, the officials halted the eviction proceedings and left the premises.

The MLA later shared a video of his intervention on social media. The video went viral, drawing criticism from several quarters, particularly legal experts, over his actions in obstructing the execution of a court-related process.

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Following the incident, the court issued a contempt notice to the MLA. Section 2(c)(iii) of the Contempt of Courts Act defines as criminal contempt any act that interferes or tends to interfere with, or obstructs or tends to obstruct, the administration of justice in any other manner. Section 15 deals with the procedure for taking cognisance of criminal contempt.