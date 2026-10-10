Ernakulam: Photographer Taha Mohammed’s exhibition, 'Silver to Sensor,' promising a collection of unique visual experiences, was launched on October 7 at the Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery at Durbar Hall, Ernakulam. The exhibition, which will continue till October 15, is aimed at taking viewers beyond the conventional visual experience through its distinctive interpretations of light, life, and motion.

At the inauguration of Taha Mohammed's photography exhibition. Photo: Special arrangement

Each of Taha Mohammed’s photographs captures rare moments, silent emotions, and dynamic experiences of life through the camera’s lens. The exhibition offers a chance to perceive the world anew, seen through the photographer's unique perspective.

'Silver to Sensor' gallery. Photo: Special arrangement

The inaugural ceremony, on October 7 at 4.30 pm, saw renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan officially open the exhibition. During the event, filmmaker Amal Neerad and Loknath Behera jointly released the exhibition catalogue. The ceremony featured a keynote address by P F Mathews. A Ramachandran, Dr Unni Pulikkal, Ram Mohan Paliath, M T Nilambur, and other distinguished personalities offered their felicitations.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan inaugurating the exhibition. Photo: Special arrangement

Binu Raj Kalaapeedam delivered the welcome address, and Taha Mohammed presented the vote of thanks. The exhibition will be open daily from 11 am to 7 pm. Art connoisseurs are offered a profound opportunity to experience a range of possibilities in photography, along with unique techniques for freezing the beautiful, fleeting moments of life. 'Silver to Sensor' promises to be a captivating visual journey, exploring light, experiences, and stories that transcend what meets the eye.