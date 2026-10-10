Vaikom: Ilanji VISAT College organised an anti-drug marathon from Vaikom to Thalayolaparambu. The event, part of the second phase of their 'Toofan' initiative, aimed to raise awareness against drug abuse among school and college students.

The marathon saw participation from students, teachers, volunteers, and anti-drug collectives representing various educational institutions in the Vaikom and Thalayolaparambu areas.

MLA K Binimon flagged off the marathon. Vaikom Municipal Chairperson Abdul Salam Ravuther presided over the inaugural function. NSS Taluk Union President PGM Nair, Bineesh Plathanath, VISAT College Principal Dr C V Biju, Dr Bose Tom, Shaji Attupuram, and Deepak Narayanan also delivered speeches.

The marathon, which attracted hundreds of participants, concluded at the A.J. John Memorial Higher Secondary School in Thalayolaparambu. The subsequent valedictory function was inaugurated by Thalayolaparambu Sub-Inspector M S Mithun, with PTA President P S Shijo presiding.

Among those who delivered speeches were Block Panchayat President Thankamma Varghese, Grama Panchayat President Jose Jacob, District Panchayat member Vijayamma Babu, Kaduthuruthy Block Panchayat member Seethu Sasidharan, Principal Sreelatha, Headmistress Mayadevi, and Thalayolaparambu Rotary Club President V P Unnikrishnan.