Malappuram: Nearly 3,000 students of Oriental School in Areekode joined a campaign to find a matching blood stem cell donor for Rafia Sherin, who is battling severe aplastic anaemia, turning lessons in compassion into a collective effort to save a life.

The students temporarily set aside their academic activities to mobilise potential donors, building on a blood stem cell donor registration drive organised by Sullamussalam Science College in Areekode for Rafia, one of its alumni.

Their teachers too supported the effort by refraining from assigning lesson related homework for four consecutive days, giving the students more time to coordinate the campaign.

The students reached out to their parents, relatives and neighbours aged between 18 and 55, urging them to register as potential donors. They also created social media reels explaining the importance of stem cell donation and prepared posters and registration cards to spread awareness and encourage more people to come forward.

The school authorities, meanwhile, linked the campaign to the school’s Aatma project to encourage wider participation. They also instituted the ‘Best Life Saviour Class of the Year’ award for the class that recorded the highest number of donor registrations.