Edakkara ∙ Overgrown vegetation encroaching onto the hilly highway stretch from Katadi to Palankara is posing a serious threat to motorists.

The undergrowth has become so dense that oncoming vehicles are completely obscured, yet authorities are allegedly failing to take action to prevent accidents. This stretch has witnessed numerous accidents. Yesterday morning, three people were injured in an accident near Moothadam Angadi involving two colliding two-wheelers. Sujesh (20), who sustained serious head injuries, was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College, while Sufail (28) and Fathima (18) were taken to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna.

Authorities had previously stated that the construction company responsible for the road's development also held maintenance responsibility for up to five years. However, the current explanation is that the road was handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) after the contract period expired. When public representatives approached authorities demanding a resolution, they were reportedly met with the response that there are currently no funds available to clear the overgrowth. The transfer of responsibility between the contract company and the PWD has created a situation where the road's safety falls through the cracks.