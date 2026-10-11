Kannur: The Edakkanam Riverview Point, a cherished destination for nature enthusiasts, is reportedly becoming a hub for drug use and antisocial activities. With mounting concerns about widespread drug use thriving under the guise of a tourist spot, locals are now moving to form a people's committee to ensure vigilance in the area.

Many people, both from within and outside the district, visit the Riverview Point daily. However, locals allege that alongside those who come to enjoy the scenic beauty, there are others who gather here specifically for drug use. There are also complaints of intoxicating substances, including MDMA, being consumed. The recent arrests by Excise officials of youngsters using MDMA in the area have further intensified residents' anxieties.

Locals also report that students skip classes during school and college hours to frequent the spot. The increasing presence of people, especially at night, is causing significant inconvenience to local residents. Locals demand that the area be prevented from becoming a haven for antisocial activities under the guise of a tourist destination.

As a result, a decision has been made to form a people's committee, involving local residents, to strengthen surveillance and vigilance. Locals are also demanding continuous joint inspections by the police and excise department at the Riverview Point and its surroundings.

There is also a strong plea for authorities to intervene immediately to ensure the safety of the area, while also preserving Edakkanam's appeal as a tourist destination that continues to attract visitors eager to enjoy its natural beauty.