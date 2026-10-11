Malappuram: The Malappuram Municipality is planning to establish dedicated street vending zones to regulate street trading, ease traffic congestion and ensure a secure working environment for vendors. The designated areas will be set up across Malappuram, Panakkad and Melmuri villages within the municipal limits, said Chairperson V Rinisha.

The initiative aims to bring street vendors under a uniform regulatory framework while addressing issues such as traffic congestion, public crowding and inadequate waste management. The proposed zones will provide designated spaces where vendors can conduct their businesses legally without the constant threat of eviction.

According to municipal estimates, around 200 street vendors currently operate in Malappuram town, of whom more than half are reportedly unlicensed or operating without proper authorization. At present, 92 vendors possess municipal licences and identity cards, while several others have applied for identity cards.

In 2022, the municipality constituted a committee to rehabilitate street vendors and formulated regulations for their activities. The latest initiative is being undertaken based on the recommendations of the Town Vending Committees in accordance with the Central Government's Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

A meeting involving street vendors and trade unions was held at the municipality ahead of the proposed implementation. The municipality hopes that the designated zones will ensure better regulation of street trading, improve hygiene and facilitate proper waste disposal.

Three categories of vending zones

Under the proposed plan, areas within the town will be classified into three categories: vending zones, restricted or partial vending zones, and no-vending zones.

Vending zones will allow street trading, while restricted zones will permit vending only during specified hours or within limits on the number of vendors. No-vending zones will prohibit street trading in areas where it could pose risks to traffic safety or cause public congestion.

Vendors evicted from Chamakkal

As part of its town beautification drive, the municipality recently evicted street vendors operating at Panakkad Chamakkal Park. The move was opposed by the STU, a trade union affiliated with the Muslim League. The eviction process was completed following a series of discussions.

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The municipality had also attempted to introduce dedicated vending zones during the tenure of the previous governing body. The current initiative seeks to establish a more organized system that balances the livelihood needs of street vendors with public convenience and urban management.