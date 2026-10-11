Idukki: The Revenue Department has declared that there is no suitable land available in Munnar village for parking vehicles arriving in Munnar, a popular tourist destination. This information was conveyed in a reply to a letter from the Munnar Panchayat President to the District Collector and Tahsildar, which had requested the allocation of land for parking facilities as per the decisions of the Traffic Advisory Committees.

The letter from the Devikulam Tahsildar further stated that the Munnar Village Officer, following an inspection based on the Panchayat President's request, submitted a report confirming the absence of revenue land within the village limits. It added that a government-level decision is necessary to acquire land currently under the possession of a private tea company for the construction of a parking facility.

The Revenue Department's declaration of helplessness has effectively put an end to the decades-long demand for a public parking system to alleviate the severe and persistent traffic congestion in Munnar. Currently, tourists and other visitors routinely park their vehicles on both sides of the road, leading to hour-long traffic gridlocks frequently experienced in various parts of the town.