Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-76 result today 11/10/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MX 968469 | Check complete list
-
The Kerala State Lottery Department announced a draw with a first prize of 1 crore rupees, a second prize of 30 lakh rupees, and a third prize of 5 lakh rupees.
-
-
Winners must verify their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
-
-
Prize claimants must submit their winning tickets along with valid identification like an Aadhaar or PAN card through designated banks or directly to the Director of State Lotteries.
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM- 76 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MX 968469
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second prize: ₹ 25,00,000 - MR 899591
Third prize: ₹5,00,000 - MU 143146
Fourth prize: ₹ 5000(19) 0124,0657,0979,1007,1127,1388,1653,3691,4433,4839,4847,5486,5788,6251,7039,7765,8024, 8693,9216
Fifth prize: ₹ 2000 (6)
0049,1423,1995,4043,5996,9618
Sixth prize: ₹ 1000(25)
0311, 0317, 0560, 1566, 1999, 2159, 2876, 3085, 3277, 3765, 4040, 4056, 4575, 4583, 6359, 6680, 7718, 7862, 8231, 8325, 8350, 8518, 8532, 9321, 9694
Seventh prize: ₹ 500(76)
0030, 0065, 0089, 0306, 0421, 0503, 0547, 0569, 1133, 1523, 1568, 1680, 1849, 1852, 2287, 2295, 2340, 2352, 2477, 2565, 2758, 2991, 3005, 3055, 3116, 3170, 3269, 3438, 3464, 3485, 3516, 3531, 3590, 3696, 3940, 3971, 4142, 4210, 4312, 4416, 4524, 4554, 4756, 4916, 5139, 5147, 5215, 5325, 5425, 5925, 6008, 6016, 6602, 6696, 6834, 6838, 6884, 7014, 7102, 7218, 7390, 7611, 7694, 8036, 8075, 8154, 8278, 8347, 8930, 9167, 9370, 9481, 9651, 9712, 9831, 9859
Eighth Prize: ₹ 200(92)
0006, 0137, 0202, 0294, 0444, 0481, 0517, 0522, 0763, 0811, 0978, 0995, 1004, 1025, 1056, 1083, 1190, 1228, 1322, 1330, 1400, 1472, 1487, 1539, 1574, 1626, 1633, 1660, 1771, 1775, 1802, 1810, 2310, 2327, 2379, 2785, 2981, 3010, 3080, 3228, 3266, 3303, 3568, 3611, 3627, 3904, 4015, 4042, 4346, 4438, 4445, 4692, 4849, 5004, 5032, 5234, 5335, 5499, 5762, 6028, 6148, 6291, 6396, 6448, 6490, 6720, 6899, 7055, 7377, 7526, 7578, 7670, 7924, 7943, 7973, 8110, 8254, 8467, 8514, 8691, 8702, 9159, 9382, 9538, 9597, 9680, 9707, 9727, 9769, 9811, 9835, 9976
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya KR- 771 10/10/2026
Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.