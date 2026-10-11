Thiruvananthapuram: For some bonds of love, the language of the eyes is simply not needed. All it takes is the ability to recognize and embrace another with the heart. B. Aneesh, a native of Peringamala, and T.M.S. Mary Alphonsa, from Alappuzha, who found each other despite their visual impairment, have tied the knot. The couple first met in 2019 and their friendship blossomed through phone calls. What began years ago as a close bond has now culminated in marriage.

Aneesh remarked that for two visually impaired individuals coming together, being each other's support was not merely a promise of love, but also a profound mutual trust in life itself. Mary Alphonsa added that more than being just givers and receivers of assistance, they were two individuals who offered each other companionship and help as needed. Both also shared that their next dream was to secure employment.

Both Aneesh and Mary Alphonsa, who completed their education up to Plus Two (12th grade), have undergone computer training at a centre in Ambalamukku. The wedding, held at Poonthura St. Thomas Church, was officiated by Monsignor T. Nicholas and Fr. Tony Hamlet. Family members, relatives, and friends of the couple were present at the ceremony.

Minister C.P. John inaugurated 'Bartholomeus Sangamam,' an association for the visually impaired on the occasion. Rev. Dr. R. Christhudas presided over the event.