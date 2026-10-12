Thalassery: Sreesukha, a native of Thalassery, who rescued three people from a brutal machete attack, has been deluged with praise. Former minister K Babu was among the first to arrive at Sreesukha's home in Eroor, Thripunithura, to congratulate her. Many others from her hometown also called Sreesukha upon hearing the news.

Sreesukha, a High Court employee, lives in Eroor with her husband Gireesh. It was around 7:30 pm on Wednesday when Sreesukha and her neighbour, railway employee Santhosh Kumar, rushed to another neighbour Ramachandran's house after hearing screams.

They arrived to find Ramachandran's son-in-law, Dileep, a temporary municipal worker, in a drunken rage, attempting to murder his wife and parents-in-law with a machete. Pushpa, Dileep's mother-in-law, was lying in a pool of blood, having been hacked by him. Ramachandran too had suffered machete wounds.

Santhosh Kumar managed to snatch the machete from Dileep and handed it to Sreesukha. This only made Dileep more aggressive, but Sreesukha kicked him down. She then held him down firmly, preventing him from getting back up. Sreesukha then rushed the injured Pushpa and Ramachandran to Thrikkakara Taluk Hospital in Santhosh Kumar's car.

Due to the severity of her injuries, Pushpa was transferred from there to Ernakulam Medical Trust. Sreesukha finally returned home at 2am. Pushpa is now out of danger. Dileep was arrested and has been remanded to custody.