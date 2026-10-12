Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, citing concerns over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Election Commission of India's impartiality.

Moved by Chief Minister V D Satheesan under Rule 118, the resolution called for the urgent restoration of voting rights to all eligible voters wrongly excluded from electoral rolls, the initiation of proceedings to remove Kumar and the reconstitution of the committee that selects the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

The resolution alleged that lakhs of eligible citizens had been removed from electoral rolls without proper criteria or prior notice under the guise of the SIR. It highlighted concerns over the disenfranchisement of marginalised communities, minorities, migrant workers and young voters, describing such exclusions as violations of democratic principles.

Citing media reports, the resolution also raised concerns that the authority of Electoral Registration Officers to prepare voter lists for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections had been bypassed through software systems. It alleged that Form 6, used for the inclusion of names in electoral rolls, had been amended in contravention of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The resolution further referred to reports that a majority of members within the Election Commission had recorded their dissent over the actions in question. It said the Commission had failed to ensure that the software used to prepare and verify electoral rolls operated legally and transparently in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Calling for immediate corrective measures, the House said the exclusion of eligible voters violated the constitutional guarantee of universal adult suffrage under Article 326 and undermined the people's mandate.

The resolution also sought changes to the selection committee for Election Commissioners, arguing that the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) through subsequent legislation by the Union government had undermined the institution's neutrality by giving the Union Cabinet a majority.

It called for the reconstitution of the panel to include the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the CJI, saying this would help ensure the independence and credibility of the Election Commission.

The resolution was passed amid escalating protests against Kumar over the SIR, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spearheading an agitation against the Chief Election Commissioner.

In a post on X, Satheesan said the right to vote was the foundation of democracy and that no institution could be allowed to undermine citizens' constitutional rights.

"Our stand is unequivocal. The right to vote must be protected. The Constitution must be upheld. Democracy must prevail. Kerala stands firmly for free and fair elections," he said.