After trying his hand at various jobs including driving, tile laying and painting, Eby K Eldo struggled to find a steady income or job satisfaction. Meanwhile, his two-acre agricultural plot in Ozhuwathadam, Kerala, lay underutilised. Seeking a reliable way to support his family, Eby and his wife Sabitha decided to venture into dairy farming a year ago.

Building a steady dairy enterprise

Starting with just a single cow, the couple quickly saw promising returns. Encouraged by the initial success, they expanded their livestock. Today, their unit boasts five cows and heifers. They supply more than 20 litres of milk daily to the Ozhuwathadam branch of the Irumbupalam Milk Producers Cooperative Society, where the ongoing support provided by the cooperative has played a vital role in their growth.

Reaping rewards from organic cardamom

The establishment of the dairy farm also transformed their approach to crop cultivation. By replacing chemical fertilisers with cow dung compost produced directly on their farm, Eby and Sabitha improved their soil quality naturally. The results have been remarkable — they have already earned ₹1 lakh this year from just 35 cardamom plants.

With their combined dairy and organic farming model yielding strong financial returns, the couple are now actively expanding their cardamom cultivation alongside other crops. Their success has not only secured a stable livelihood but also enabled them to comfortably support the education of their three children: Aldona, Anaida and Andrea.