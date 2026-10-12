Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed the new Governor of Kerala as part of a major reshuffle effected by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

The appointment comes as Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been named the new Governor of Tamil Nadu, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dushyant Gautam has been appointed the Governor of Sikkim, while senior BJP leader from Jharkhand Braj Mohan Ram will take over as the Governor of Odisha.

Sudha Yadav has been named the Governor of Karnataka, and Dhal Singh Bisen will be the new Governor of Uttarakhand, the communique said.

The appointments will take effect from the dates the appointees assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

Disclaimer:

The image/photograph used in this report was not created by Malayala Manorama or any of its affiliates. It has been sourced from Instagram/ Facebook, where it is publicly accessible. The image is used under fair dealing provisions for the purposes of review and reporting on current affairs.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Comment here