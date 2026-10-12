Pathanamthitta: The Municipal Council will discuss measures to avoid delays in the construction of the Material Collection Facility Centre (MCF) for waste management. The land, owned by the Revenue Department, was handed over to the municipality in October 2025 during the tenure of the previous governing body. However, construction work has been delayed.

The Revenue Department had made available to the municipality for the MCF the land in Kanjankara area previously used by Milma. The ownership of the land, including the building where the Milma plant operated, lies with the Revenue Department. Out of this, 49 cents of land has been allocated for the construction of the MCF. This land has been temporarily handed over to the municipality with certain conditions. The primary condition is that it should not be used for any purpose other than the MCF.

There are currently no adequate facilities for segregating, storing, and transferring inorganic waste collected by the Haritha Karma Sena. Due to space constraints, the waste often has to be stored outside. As per guidelines, these deficiencies need to be addressed for the proper transfer of inorganic waste.

Plastic waste has accumulated at the municipality's MCF in the market area of Pathanamthitta. Waste is being segregated by utilising adjacent shop rooms as well. Using shops that should otherwise be rented out for this purpose also results in a loss of revenue for the municipality.

Municipal authorities have stated that they cannot take favourable action on the Public Service Commission's (PSC) request for land to construct a complex comprising an office building and an associated online examination centre. PSC authorities had explored the possibility of constructing the building on the land previously used by Milma in Kanjankara. The municipality will inform the PSC that the land, which is permitted solely for MCF construction and whose ownership is vested with the Revenue Department, cannot be transferred.