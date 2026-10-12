Kottiyam: Residents of Pullichira Kakkakadavu formed a human chain to protest against a PVC pipe manufacturing factory poised to begin operations in their area. The two-kilometer human chain was organized by the Pullichira Environmental Protection Committee, demanding authorities revoke the permission granted to the factory, which they allege was obtained by brazenly flouting coastal regulation norms and other related laws.

The protest committee alleged that the emergence of documents showing the panchayat governing body unilaterally passed a resolution to grant permission for the factory serves as clear evidence of an unholy nexus between the company owner and local authorities.

Leaders are pressing for the factory's relocation to an industrial zone, arguing that its presence within 100 meters of numerous homes, schools, and the historically renowned Pullichira pilgrimage center would wreak havoc on the lives of local residents.

The human chain was formally inaugurated by Rev Fr Amalraj Francis, Vicar of Pullichira Parish. Among those who addressed the gathering were Francis Netto, Secretary of the Kollam Diocese Pastoral Council; environmental activist Najumudeen; panchayat members Gladison George, Shenu Jacob, Vipin Jose, D Stalin Kumar, Santhosh, and Sreeja; District Panchayat member S Selvi, Kottiyam Pouravedi President Kottiyam N Ajith Kumar and Elizabeth.