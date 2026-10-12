Chalakudy: A series of traffic regulations aimed at easing congestion in Chalakudy town will come into effect today, introducing changes to vehicle routes, bus stops, one-way traffic and parking restrictions.

Under the revised traffic plan, buses arriving from the Mala side must proceed via the Municipal Office, South Junction, North Junction and Anamala Junction. Long-distance private buses coming from Ernakulam must use the service road and stop in front of Surag, beneath the flyover at South Junction.

Vehicles approaching from the Thrissur side via the service road will not be permitted to turn right into the underpass near the Municipal Junction. Entry to the National Highway service road from the Municipal Junction will also be prohibited. Similarly, vehicles will not be allowed to enter the National Highway service road from the stretch in front of the PWD Rest House.

Several changes have also been introduced to bus stops across the town. Buses arriving from Athirappilly must stop on the same road in front of the petrol pump at Anamala Junction. Buses coming from the Thrissur side must stop at CCAK Junction, in front of Abel Readymade Shop, and near the demolished petrol pump at Anamala Junction.

The Co-optex bus stop will be shifted to a location directly in front of the petrol pump, while the Chikku Stop bus stop at South Junction will be relocated in front of Adithya Hotel. The Aalilchuvadu bus stop near the railway station will serve buses travelling in both directions, with stops designated in front of the bus shelter near the Cooperative Bank.

As part of the new arrangements, Market Road will be made one-way, allowing traffic only in the southbound direction.

Parking will be prohibited at several locations, including the stretch from the Aalilchuvadu bus stop near the railway station to the railway overpass, KSRTC Road, the area near Tesla at Cars India Junction, Anamala Modi Junction and designated bus stop areas. Parking of heavy vehicles will be prohibited at the entrance to the National Highway service road. Parking will also be banned at the entry point of Market Road–Vettukadavu Road.

Municipal Chairperson Alice Shibu called on the public to cooperate with the new regulations, stating that collective efforts are essential to reducing traffic congestion in Chalakudy.