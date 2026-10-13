Thodupuzha: "Seriously, Public Works Department (PWD), are these measures meant to be taken seriously? Because if they are, it's quite a joke," residents quip.

This sentiment is echoed by travelers observing the recent 'safety improvements' at Nellappara bend on the Thodupuzha-Pala road. The speed hump, put in place just days ago to enhance safety at this accident-prone curve, is now proving to be a greater menace to commuters than the bend itself.

Drivers, who are accustomed to seeing a dozen boards in various languages warning 'Dangerous Bend, Drive Carefully,' now have yet another sign to read: 'Hump Ahead, Go Slow.'

However, before drivers can even process this new warning, their vehicles are often already hurtling over the hump.

Compounding the danger, some drivers attempting to avoid the hump swerve into the wrong lane, directly into the path of oncoming traffic ascending the blind curve. This creates yet another accident hotspot.

In fact, an accident occurred here just the day after the hump was installed when a car, braking suddenly upon encountering the unexpected hump, was rear-ended by another vehicle. It was only after this incident that authorities decided to 'resolve' the issue by putting up a sign that reads, 'Hump Ahead, Go Slow.'

Local residents are now demanding that the PWD cease these half-hearted measures, which they believe are simply a way to pull the wool over their eyes in the name of safety.