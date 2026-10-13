Kottakkunnu: Bekal Fort recorded 3.94 lakh visitors who purchased tickets directly from the counter between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. This figure included 689 foreign visitors. Visitors who purchased tickets online via the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) website are not included in this count.

It is estimated that at least 15 percent of visitors might have purchased tickets through the website. Additionally, children, who receive free entry, are also not accounted for in these numbers.

During the last financial year, revenue generated from direct counter ticket sales, priced at ₹25 per ticket, amounted to ₹1.01 crore. Entry to the fort is free for visitors up to 15 years of age. For foreign nationals, the ticket charge is ₹300.Between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, 3,47,000 Indian visitors purchased tickets for entry.

This generated revenue of ₹86.75 lakh. The last financial year saw an increase of ₹1,189,450 in revenue compared to the 2024-25 period.

Monthly breakdown of ticketed visitors at Bekal Fort from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026 (number of foreign visitors in brackets):