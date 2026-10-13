Mulankunnathukavu ∙ The Green Army is introducing a new soil testing device to farmers, empowering them to cultivate crops with a thorough understanding of soil characteristics. The Green Army is familiarizing farmers with this testing system, which delivers soil analysis results within two minutes. The portable device, named 'Nutri', was developed by a mother and son duo from Thiruvananthapuram and is being utilized for this initiative. The device operates with the aid of AI technology.

The device will indicate which nutrient deficiencies are present in the soil and precisely what type and quantity of fertilizer needs to be applied. Once the device is placed in the soil, the test results will be sent directly to the farmer's mobile phone within two minutes.

The device holds a certification from the Agricultural University. Dr. Kavitha Santhosh and her son Arjun Santhosh, both from Thiruvananthapuram, developed the device with product development support from the Kerala Startup Mission and the backing of the Agricultural University. M.R. Anoop Kishor, Chief Coordinator of the Green Army, expressed his view that the new device would significantly help farmers avoid the usual hassles and delays associated with soil testing.