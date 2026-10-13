Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has published the cadastral map of ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs) based on the recommendations submitted by the state to the Union Environment Ministry, with the proposed area reduced to 8,590.69 square kilometres from 9,993.7 sq km. The revised map largely excludes 33 of the 123 villages previously identified as ecologically sensitive.

The map, available on the state Environment Department's website (https://envt.kerala.gov.in), is based on documents submitted by Kerala to the Centre on September 24, following the seventh draft notification issued by the Union Environment Ministry.

In Idukki district, 23 of the 51 villages identified earlier have been excluded, along with areas under cardamom cultivation in the Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR). However, some areas technically falling within the CHR have been retained. The Munnar Gap Road, identified as an area of environmental impact, also falls within the ESA. In villages that remain on the list, the revised boundaries have been drawn to avoid affecting human settlements.

In Ernakulam district, the residential areas of Kuttampuzha, the only village in the district previously included in the ESA, have been completely excluded from the proposed restrictions. The map submitted by the state to the Centre does not include areas with houses and tribal settlements.

Kuttampuzha has a total area of 519.28 sq km, of which 476.19 sq km falls within the boundaries currently published for the village's ESA. However, the exclusion of its residential areas means these settlements will not fall within the proposed ESA restrictions.

In Pathanamthitta district, seven villages remain within the ESA, although the extent of the areas included has been reduced in all of them. The Sabarimala temple complex, Pampa and the Nilakkal parking ground have been excluded from the proposed ESA boundaries. The Neelimala route from Pampa to the Sannidhanam has also been left out.

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However, the Swami Ayyappan Road, used to transport goods to the Sabarimala temple, remains within the ESA. The Sabarimala Road stretch between Pampa and Perunad is also included. Its inclusion could make road development in the area more difficult.

Although key locations at Sabarimala have been excluded from the proposed ESA, the pilgrimage centre may not be entirely free of restrictions, as it falls within a buffer zone.

In Palakkad district, most areas that the state had recommended for exclusion have been removed from the proposed ESA. However, complaints remain that residential and agricultural areas in the Palakkayam and Puthuppariyaram villages have not been excluded.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, five of the seven villages previously identified have been excluded from the revised map. However, some concerns remain over the boundaries in the areas that continue to be included.